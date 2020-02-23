Adopt a Pet: Vulcan, Bruno and Diesel are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Vulcan

Vulcan likes to be the boss and will need a strong, experienced owner who will not let him always get his own way.

He can be very excitable around people but can also be temperamental and will growl or snap when being told off.

He is not suitable to be rehomed around children or other animals – but he has a lot of potential and with the right owner and training he could be a wonderful pet.

Bruno

Bruno is a big friendly giant with a lot of love to give. He will need an owner who has experience of large breeds and their strength.

Bruno, who is four years old, would be best suited to a country home with plenty of room for him to run and play.

He is not suitable to be homed around other animals or young children and will need a new home where he has access to a secure garden.

Diesel

Handsome Diesel is a friendly boy and loves being in the company of people.

He is not suitable to be homed with children or other animals and will need to be muzzled when out walking in case he meets other dogs.

We are looking for an owner who has experience of Akitas to continue his training. In return he will give you lots of love and be your loyal companion.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com