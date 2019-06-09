Adopt a pet: Tommy, Vulcan and Blue are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Tommy

Who can resist this little cutie?

Tommy is nine weeks old and is a little explorer and into everything.

He loves having fun and toys that roll around and he can chase after.

He is not neutered yet as he is not old enough. This is something that a new owner will have to get done when he is old enough as part of the rehoming conditions.

Vulcan

This handsome boy would love nothing better than a home with a big garden to play in on sunny days.

Four-year-old Vulcan, who has been neutered, is not suitable to be homed with other animals or children.

He is a dominant boy who will need an owner experienced with Rottweilers and a vet reference will be required.

Can you give Vulcan the patience and time he’ll relish?

Blue

Gorgeous Blue is a friendly boy who loves lots of cuddles and ear scratches.

He will follow you around all day so that he can be involved in everything you are up to.

This lovely puss, who is one to two years old, has been neutered. Blue has not been outdoors yet, but he would love a new home where he could start to venture outside and explore.

Can you offer Blue his forever home?

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com