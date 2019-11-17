Adopt a Pet: Sooty, Vinny and Binx are looking for a new home … Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Sooty

Sooty is a five-year-old male black and white cat.

He is a loving boy who enjoys spending time being the centre of attention and getting lots of cuddles.

Sooty loves to curl up in a cosy bed during the colder weather, but will need a new home where he has access to a garden so he can explore his new environment.

Do you have a quiet home that would be suited to Sooty?

Vinny

Vinny is a tri-colour beagle cross, and he is a very energetic boy who is full of life.

He is just nine months old and his new owner will need to have the time to continue his training.

Vinny is not suitable to be homed around young children. He has been around dogs previously but is not used to cats.

Could this very loving boy make a great addition to your active household?

Binx

Binx is an 18-month-old male black cat.

He still has lots of kitten tendencies and loves to play with his toys – especially ones that roll away and jingle!

Binx has been quite friendly towards other cats he has come across in the cattery, but has never lived with another cat.

He is not suitable to be around children or dogs.

Could you give this indoor cat a place in your home?

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com