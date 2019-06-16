Adopt a pet: Sooty, Milo and Mouse are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Sooty

Sooty is a shy boy who will need an understanding owner who will help him gain his confidence and find his feet.

When he gets to know you he is the most loving boy and loves nothing more then getting cuddles and his chin tickled.

Sooty, who is six or seven, is an indoor cat who would love a nice quiet corner near the window with a comfy bed so he can lie and watch the world go by.

Can you offer Sooty his forever home?

Milo

Independent Milo is used to a country home so does need somewhere rural where he can spend his days hunting and exploring.

This gorgeous puss, who is five years old, is a friendly, vocal boy who loves to have lots of cuddles. But being a Bengal he can be independent and will let you know when he has had enough.

Can you offer the perfect country retreat?

Mouse

This handsome boy loves his home comforts and is often found tucked up in his bed under his blanket.

Mouse, who is two and has been neutered, is a very loving boy who’s looking for a new home where he can be with you most of the day.

There is no background on Mouse but he is very affectionate and gentle and would be a good addition to any young family.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com