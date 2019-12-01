Adopt a Pet: Sasha, Buttercup and Timmy are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Sasha

Sasha is a tortoiseshell female cat who is approximately four to five years old.

She can be wary of new people, but lots of treats, patience and ear rubs are the way to win this fiesty girl over.

Sasha has not been fond of other cats here in the cattery and is not suitable to be homed around young children.

If you like an independent puss with a cheeky nature, this girl could be the one for you.

Buttercup

This sweetheart is an 11-week-old golden Labrador cross.

She is full of beans and will keep a new owner on their toes.

This pup will need an owner who is at home most of the time for her training.

She will need a secure garden for her toilet training and, of course, for running around and playing with her toys.

Would Buttercup make a great addition to your family?

Timmy

Timmy is a long-haired ginger cat who is around five months old.

He is a shy boy who is used to the company of another cat, so may like a new home with a feline friend.

Timmy would like a new home without too much commotion so that he can relax.

Could you be the one to help him come out of his shell in a loving home?

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com