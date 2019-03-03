Adopt a pet: Sammy, Amber & Nico and Muffin & Waffle are all looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Sammy

Can you offer a forever home to this gorgeous boy?

Sammy is a 7-year-old Cocker Spaniel who is very active, and would love a garden to run around and play in all day.

He has recently been neutered and had 14 teeth removed, but this has not put him off eating his food!

Sammy needs a home with no young children as he can still be a little fiesty for his age. He has previously been around dogs and cats but would like his new home all to himself.

Waffle & Muffin

Purrfect pair Waffle and Muffin are seeking a loving indoor home together.

The one-year-old sisters really look out for each other, and Muffin is very motherly towards Waffle.

Muffin can often be seen cuddling up to Waffle and massaging her with her paws.

Waffle can be shy to begin with and will need time to adjust to new people and surroundings.

The have both been neutered and are indoor cats.

Amber & Nico

Lovely Amber and Nico are seeking a quiet home.

These lovely 11-year-olds would like a home of their own.

Tortoiseshell Nico can be shy, but when she gets to know you she loves a good ear scratch. Ginger Amber is very sweet, she loves to be made a fuss of and daily chin rubs are a must.

Both are neutered and they are indoor cats. Nico has an arrythmia (abnormal heartbeat) this is not causing any issues now, but there are no guarantees that it won’t get worse in the future.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com