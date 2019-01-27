Adopt a pet: Could you help rehome any of these animals?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Teris

Meet friendly boy Teris!

He is a seven or eight-year-old West Highland Terrier who was brought to us through no fault of his own.

This cheeky chap has been around other dogs and children previously, but is not used to cats.

He is an affectionate and loving boy who would make a great companion for someone on walks and adventures.

Teris has been neutered.

Bella

This lovely older boy will need a quiet home where he can potter around.

Diesel, who is 12, can be a bit stubborn and will need an owner who will be firm with him but also respect that he doesn’t wish to be made a fuss of.

He will need to be the only pet in the household and is not suitable to be homed around children. He would make a great companion for someone on their own.

Polly

Polly is still quite young at two years old, and as a collie will need an active home who can keep up with her boundless energy!

Unfortunately we have no history on her with other animals or children.

She would love to accompany you on lots of exciting walks with different things to see and do.

Polly has recently been neutered.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com