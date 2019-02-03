Adopt a pet: Could you help rehome any of these animals?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.
Romeo
This handsome boy is six years old and has been neutered.
He will need an experienced owner as he can be quite nervous until he gets to know people or in new situatuions.
He will need to be the only pet in the household as he is not good with cats and was attacked by a dog previously.
He loves his toys – especially tennis balls and rope toys!
Can you offer Romeo his forever home?
Odin
This friendly boy is two years old. He is not suitable to be homed around children but has lived with another cat previously. We have no history on Odin with dogs.
Odin will need a new home with access to a garden so that he can get out to explore.
He is a friendly boy, but likes his independence too. He loves playing with his toys, especially ping pong balls that he can roll around and chase!
Ruby
This affectionate girl would love a cosy home where she can snuggle up on a cosy bed.
At nine years old she is still active for her age.
She is not suitable to be homed around children and will need to be the only pet in the household.
She will need a new home that is not in a built up area as she is used to the countryside.
Can you offer Ruby her forever home?
Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats
Brickfield, East Seaton
Aberdeen AB24 1XL
Tel: 01224 483624
Fax: 01224 486165
mrsmurrays@btconnect.com