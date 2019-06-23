Adopt a pet: Reggie and Ronnie, Poppy and Willow and Miley and Skye are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Reggie and Ronnie

These brothers are far gentler than their London gangster namesakes, though their cheeky side comes out after a while!

Both 18 months old, Reggie is the more confident of the pair. Ronnie prefers to lounge back and watch the action from afar.

Reggie and Ronnie are used to living with kids, as long as the children have experience of cats.

Poppy and Willow

This dynamic duo proves size doesn’t matter, as they are the best of friends.

Poppy is a 14-month-old chihuahua, and Willow is a 13-month-old lab. Both are delightful, happy girls who love everyone they meet.

Poppy and Willow have been around children above six years old and other dogs without any trouble, though they would prefer not to be homed with any cats.

Miley and Skye

This lovely pair of girls are a mother and daughter team.

Miley the black cat is very affectionate and attention-seeking, while Skye is a bit more reserved. They would love a home with an understanding own who will give them time to settle.

They would be best-suited to being the only pets in the household.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com