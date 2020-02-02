Adopt a Pet: Pebbles, Coco and Sandy are looking for a new home … Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Pebbles

This sweet girl is shy at first, but she can’t resist some ear rubs and is soon purring away. She has lived with other cats previously and has been around children, but she is not used to dogs.

Pebbles will need a quiet home where she can get used to her new surroundings and blossom. She has been used to getting outdoors, so will need a new home where she can continue to do this.

Coco

This very friendly puss is 7 years old. She has lived with cats previously and has ex been around dogs and children.

She is a confident girl with lots of love to give. She would make herself at home in most households.

Coco has been used to getting outdoors, so will need a new home where she can continue to get outside to explore.

Sandy

This handsome boy is 7 years old. He is full of beans and lives life to the full! He has been around dogs previosuly, but is not fond of dogs smaller than him or dogs that are too much in his face, he likes his own space to get to know new dogs gradually.

Sandy has a sensitive tummy and will need to be kept on a particular brand of food to avoid any upset to his stomach.

He will need an active home where he can get involved in lots of exciting adventures. He will need access to a secure garden where he can get out to play with his toys.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com