Adopt a Pet: Muffins, Roxy and Brenda are looking for a new home … Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Muffins

This handsome boy is very shy and doesn’t like a lot of commotion.

He has been around cats previously, but is not fond of them so would rather be in a home where he is the only pet.

Muffins is not suitable to be homed with young children. He would like a quiet home where he can build up his confidence.

He is used to going outdoors, so will need a new home where he can continue to do this.

Roxy

Roxy is a shy girl who can be quite anxious when left alone.

She will need an owner who is at home a lot of the time or can bring her along with them when they do go out

Roxy, who is five or six years old, is not suitable to be homed around other dogs, cats or young children.

She would like a nice peaceful home where she can relax and take it easy. Can you offer her a forever home?

Brenda

This bouncy girl is full of life and does everything at 100mph!

Brenda, who is around eight months old, will need a new owner who has the time to continue her training.

She likes other dogs but sometimes doesn’t give them their own space, so needs to learn some manners when it comes to meeting other dogs.

Brenda will need a secure garden to get out in to play.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com