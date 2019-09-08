Adopt a pet: Mouse, Cuddles and Marigold all need a new home, can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable animals from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home?

Mouse

This sweet girl is four years old, she is full of character and loves everyone she meets.

She has been around dogs previously and has mixed well with other dogs while she has been in the kennels.

She is used to children from four years and over, but would not be suitable to be homed around cats.

She will need a new home with access to a secure garden so that she can play with her toys and enjoy some sunshine.

Cuddles

This lovely girl is four years old. She is looking for a quiet home where she is the only pet.

She would make an ideal companion for someone on their own. As the name suggests, daily cuddles are a must.

She is an indoor cat and not used to outdoors.

If you can give Cuddles the home she deserves, get in touch.

Marigold

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com