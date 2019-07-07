Adopt a pet: Monty, Charlie and Jemma & Marlee are looking for a new home … can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Monty

Little Monty is still a youngster at just 10 months old, and is full of mischief and can be a little feisty at times.

She has been around children previously, but will need to be supervised with youngsters as sometimes that feisty side can come from nowhere.

She is not suitable to be homed with other cats or dogs.

Monty is desperate to get out and about to explore, so a new home with access outdoors is a must.

Charlie

This cheeky chap is a happy little boy who is full of beans.

Charlie, who is eight, will bark at other dogs that he meets and there is no history on him mixing with other dogs.

He is not used to cats, but has been around children aged over eight.

Charlie has a grade 2 heart murmur – this is not causing him any problems at present, but it will need to be monitored in the future.

Could Charlie be the pal for you?

Jemma and Marlee

This beautiful pair are looking for a home to share together as they do love each other’s company.

Marlee, who is an eight-year-old, long-haired tabby, is an attention-seeker and is always the first to come and see you.

Jemma, a two-year-old tortoiseshell, is more reserved and waits for you to come to her but when you do she wants you to make a fuss of her all day.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com