Adopt a pet: Molly, Stanley and Lexi are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Molly

This little sweetheart is Molly.

She is between 6 and 7 years old and would love to move to a quiet and peaceful home where she can be pampered and watch the world go by outside the window.

Molly would prefer not to be homed around other cats, but she has experience of being around children over four years old.

This girl loves her treats, so a well-stocked cupboard is a must!

Lexi

This gorgeous Alaskan Malamute is five-year-old Lexi.

She is a very smiley girl, known around the home for her sweet nature. Lexi would love someone who can stay at home with her most of the day before heading out for a walk, where she can sniff everything!

She isn’t so good with small dogs, cats or small children, but is OK with similar-sized dogs.

Lexi needs an owner with experience of similar breeds.

Stanley

This seven-month-old bouncy ball of energy has a lot of love to give and isn’t afraid of showing it!

Stanley would like an owner who is just as active as he is – someone who likes to walk for miles and then still come home and play with him in the garden. He will also need a bit of further training.

He can live with other dogs but would rather not stay around cats or small children.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com