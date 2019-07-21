Adopt a pet: Millie, Jess and Winnie are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Millie

This little cutie is five to six years old and has been neutered.

She is a friendly wee girl who would make a great addition to any family.

We have no history on her with cats but she has mixed well with other dogs while she has been with us.

She will need regular grooming to keep on top of her long coat and to keep her looking her best.

Jess

Jess is full of beans, she is only 18 months and has a lot of training to continue. Jess is also neutered.

She is a friendly girl who loves the active outdoor life and will need a new owner who can provide this for her.

She has been used to an outdoor kennel as well as being in the home environment.

She has been around other dogs and children previously but is not used to cats.

Winnie

This cheeky girl is Winnie, a seven-year-old English Bulldog.

Winnie has had a pretty tough time with her health – she was neutered and had a couple of benign tumours removed– not that you would ever know as she still loves to give us the run around with her soft toy.

Winnie is looking for an adults-only home with no pets and some experience of bulldogs and their health issues.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com