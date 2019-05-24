Adopt a pet: Maisie, Lance and Chopper are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Maisie

Maisie is an energetic girl who will need an active owner to keep up with her.

The Border Terrier/Patterdale cross is very affectionate but is not suitable to be homed around young children and would need to be the only pet in the household.

The five-and-a-half year old, who is neutered, is not good with other dogs and would need to be muzzled when out walking.

Lance

Lance is a lovely boy and gets on with everyone he meets.

There is no previous history on how he is around other animals or children, but he enjoys daily cuddles and snuggling up on a sofa.

We have no previous history on how he is around other animals or children.

Lance, who is around four years old, is a typical German Shepherd who likes to make himself heard.

Chopper

Staffie Chopper is a shy boy who would like a quiet home where he is the only pet and can get all the attention he deserves.

Chopper, who is around nine and has been neutered, loves to play with his toys so will need a secure garden where he can run around and have fun.

There is no previous history on how he is around other animals or children.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com