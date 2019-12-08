Adopt a Pet: Lilly, Finn and Lara and Baby are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.
Lilly
Lilly is a nine-year-old female tortoiseshell cat.
She is looking for a home where she has access to a garden, as she likes to spend most of her time inside enjoying her home comforts, but does like to have a stroll around outside in warmer weather.
This puss is a loving girl who enjoys spending her time around people.
Do you have a quiet home that would suit Lilly?
Finn
Finn is a one-year-old male Black Labrador/Setter cross.
He will need a new owner who has the time to spend on further training.
Finn is a very boisterous boy who can be a little nervous around new people, but once he knows you he is very affectionate and loves a cuddle.
He is a very playful boy who will need access to a garden.
Could you give Finn the active home he needs?
Lara and Baby
Sisters Lara and Baby are 18-month-old grey and white female cats.
They are a bonded pair so are looking for a new home together.
These girls will need access to a garden so they can explore their new environment.
They are very affectionate and love to curl up with people and get a cuddle.
Could Lara and Baby become part of your family?
Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats
Brickfield, East Seaton
Aberdeen AB24 1XL
Tel: 01224 483624
Fax: 01224 486165
mrsmurrays@btconnect.com