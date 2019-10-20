Adopt a Pet: Lexi, Lola and Harley are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Lexi

This sweet girl is nine years old.

She’s a friendly pup, but being a little older she doesn’t want to live with young children or other dogs or cats.

Lexi loves playing with her toys, especially footballs! So a well stocked toy box will be a must for this playful girl.

She would make a fantastic companion for someone on their own. Is Lexi the perfect partner in crime for you?

Harley

This girl is looking for her forever home with an owner who has experience of Rottweillers.

She can be wary of new people and will not be suitable to be homed around children or other animals.

Once she gets to know you she is a loving girl, but will need an experienced owner who can continue her training and bring her out of her shell.

Do you have room in your heart for Harley?

Lola

This loveable two-year-old is a big girl with lots of attitude, so will need an owner who has experience of larger breeds with independent natures.

She is full of energy and will need an active owner who can give her all the exercise she needs.

Lola is not suitable to be homed around children or other animals.

Could you give Lola a loving home?

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com