Adopt a Pet: Leo, Dory and Libby and Ozzy are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Leo

Leo is always on the move, he is such a busy boy. He will need a new home where he can get access outdoors so that he can explore.

He is a friendly puss, but can at times get fed up of affection and will let you know quite quickly. He may not be suitable for younger children due to the sometimes quick change in his temperament.

Leo is not fond of other cats, and is not used to dogs.

Dory and Libby

This dynamic duo rely on each other and are a bonded pair so will need a new home together.

The cute doggy pair, who are seven to eight years old, have not been fond of other dogs in the kennels, but have been around dogs previously, so a meet-and-greet for any new canine pals would be required. There’s little history on them around cats or children.

They will need a home with access to a secure garden.

Ozzy

This shy boy is looking for a quiet home where he can relax and come and go as he pleases.

Ozzy is used to using a cat flap and having access outdoors to explore.

This independent puss, who is six, has lived with other cats previously, but he was not happy and would prefer to be the only pet in the household. He is not used to children.

Can you offer Ozzy his forever home?

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com