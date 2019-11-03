Adopt a Pet: Laddie, Flash and Jax are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Laddie

Laddie is a 2-year-old white-and-grey brindle male lurcher.

He is an affectionate boy who loves to be the centre of attention.

This means he will be best suited to a new home where he is the only pet.

Laddie will need a secure garden where he can run around and play.

Could you give him a quiet home and all of the love and attention he deserves?

Flash

Flash is a black-and-white male cat.

He is five years old and is an indoor cat.

Flash is a very energetic boy who is best suited to an adult-only home.

He has lived with dogs previously, but is not used to cats and has not been fond of the cats he has seen while here in the cattery.

Could you give Flash his forever home?

Jax

Jax is a black-and-white male collie and is three years old.

He is a very boisterous boy who will need access to a secure garden where he can run around, play with his toys and have lots of fun.

He gets on well with other dogs but is not suitable to be homed around cats.

Jax is a loving pup who enjoys cuddles.

Could you welcome him into your home and heart?

