Adopt a Pet: Jeff, Theo and Gypsy are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Jeff

This little bundle of energy may look cute, but he will be quite a bit of work for a new owner.

Jeff, who is eight months old, is friendly and full of mischief, but has had no training and will need someone to start from scratch with him, including his toilet training.

Jeff had been suffering from “cherry eye” but this has now been sorted by vets and hopefully won’t cause further issues.

Theo

This handsome puss is quite an independent boy.

Theo does enjoy cuddles, but only on his terms.

The kitty, who is 18 months old, has been an indoor cat previously but he is really keen to get out, so he’ll need a new owner who is able to give him access to do this. He has not been around other animals before and is not used to children.

Can you give him a forever home?

Gypsy

This lovely girl is a happy soul who loves to zoom around the garden, so a new home where she would have the room to do this is a must.

Gypsy, who is nine months old, has been around dogs and children previously – she can be excitable but there have not been any problems. She is not suitable to be around cats.

As she is still young she will need a new owner who has the time to continue her training.

Can you offer her a loving forever home?

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com