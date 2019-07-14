Adopt a pet: Hunter, Skyler and Simba are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Hunter

This happy boy is Hunter and he is 11 months old.

Hunter is a happy, excitable boy with a lot of love to give.

He will need a patient owner to continue with his training inside and outside the house.

He can get excited and for that reason would not be suitable around small young children. He has been around dogs previously with no issues, but is not suitable around cats or small furries.

Skyler

This happy bundle of energy is three years old and neutered.

She mixes well with other dogs and would be good with older children, but is not so fond of younger ones. She has lived with a cat previously.

Skyler is full of beans and would need an active owner who can give her all the exercise she needs. She is friendly and very affectionate.

Can you give Skyler her forever home?

Simba

This handsome chap is Simba, and he is two years old.

Simba is still a puppy at heart and loves everyone he meets.

This clever boy will need an experienced owner with time to teach him some manners. He is not suitable to be rehomed around small children.

He has been around dogs previously but while staying in the kennels he hasn’t been the best behaved with other dogs.

He loves playing with a ball.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com