Adopt a pet: Harley, Basil and Dexter and Dakota are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Harley

This cheeky girl is 11 months old. She is full of fun, but can still be a little nervous in new situations.

She does not like being left alone even for short periods, and is destructive if left alone.

She will need someone who can spend plenty time with her reassuring her and helping her overcome her anxiety. This young girl needs some stability in her life and reassurance to help her blossom.

Basil

This adorable boy is approximately one year old, and he is full of beans and loves to play.

Sadly we don’t have any history on Basil, but we have found him to be a very loving playful boy, with a gentle nature.

He will need a new home where he can get access outdoors, as this boy is so curious and loves to explore.

He is a big fan of toys and will amuse you with all his antics.

Dexter and Dakota

These handsome three-year-old boys are looking for their forever home together as they are a bonded pair!

They are happy, cheeky boys who like getting up to mischief together.

We will be looking for experienced owners who have had huskies previously and understand their needs.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com