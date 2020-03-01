Adopt a Pet: Floyd, Caesar and Archie are looking for a new home … Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Floyd

This little rascal is looking to find an active owner to keep up with him.

Jack Russell cross Floyd is a typical little terrier and doesn’t let his size stop him – in fact he thinks of himself as much bigger then he is.

Floyd, who is four and has been neutered, is not suitable to be homed around other animals. He has been around children previously with no problems.

Caesar

This handsome lad is four years old and is looking for his forever home.

Chocolate Labrador Caesar is a happy bouncy boy so would be looking for a new home with older children that he won’t knock over – he doesn’t realise his size and tends to be over-excitable.

He can be a little picky with making new doggy friends and will need his training continued in the home and outside.

Archie

This timid boy will need a quiet home with an understanding owner who can help him build his confidence.

Archie, who was brought in for rehoming after his owner sadly passed away, is not used to other animals. He has been around children previously, but they would need to let him come to them when he was ready.

Once this lovely boy settles in, he will make a great companion. Archie is an indoor cat.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com