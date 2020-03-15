Adopt a Pet: Flash, Alfie, Peachy Feet and Melba are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Flash

This loveable boy is between three and four years old. He doesn’t have much of a history, but we do know that he has lived with another cat previously.

He is a friendly boy who loves to play with his toys and he can entertain himself for hours. He especially loves toys that make noise and those that he can chase.

Could you take this loving boy under your roof?

Alfie

This little lad has a big personality and he likes to act as though he is much bigger than he actually is. Alfie has been around other animals previously, and has some history with children.

He can be picky about who he likes and may take some time to get to know you. However, once you build a bond with Alfie, he has a lot of love to give.

Could you give this boy a home?

Peachy Feet and Melba

This cuddly pair are Peachy Feet and Melba, who are nine months old. They are sweet girls who adore each other, so we are looking for a home where they can be kept together.

They have been kept as indoor cats previously but seem keen to explore the outdoors. Could these two be a new addition to your family?

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com