Adopt a pet: Dougal, Josie and Harley are looking for a new home. Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Dougal

This boisterous boy is five years old and is looking for a new place to call home.

Dougal, who has been neutered, is not suitable to be homed around children. He can be wary of new dogs until he gets used to them and has lived with a cat previously.

He does suffer with ear problems and this may reoccur. He is used to getting his coat clipped, which helps keep him looking in top condition.

Josie

This beautiful girl is a little older at 11 years of age, but don’t let this put you off. Josie is full of life with lots of love to give.

She has been around children and other cats previously, but does not like dogs.

Josie likes to go outdoors and loves the opportunity to hunt, so a new home where she has access outdoors is a must for this pretty puss.

Can you give Josie her forever home?

Harley

This young girl is looking for a home with an owner who has experience of Rottweillers.

Harley can be wary of new people and will not be suitable to be homed around children.

Once she gets to know you she is a loving girl, but will need an experienced owner who has the time to continue her training. Harley will need to be the only pet in the household as she is not good with other animals.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com