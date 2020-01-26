Adopt a Pet: Dexter and Dakota, Laddie and Diesel are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Dexter and Dakota

These handsome three-year-old boys are looking for their forever home together as they are a bonded pair.

They are happy, cheeky boys who like getting up to mischief.

We will be looking for experienced owners who have had huskies before and can understand their needs.

Diesel

Fluffy Diesel is a friendly boy and loves being in the company of people.

He is not suitable to be homed with children or other animals and will need to be muzzled when out walking in case he meets other dogs.

We are looking for an owner who has experience of Akitas to continue this boy’s training.

In return he will give you lots of love and be your loyal companion.

Laddie

Cheeky Laddie is two or three years old and lives life at 100mph!

He will need a new owner who has the time to spend training him as he has had no training or stability.

Laddie loves to play with his toys. He will need a secure garden for him to do ‘zoomies’ around. He also has a good appetite and loves his treats.

Can you offer Laddie his forever home?

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com