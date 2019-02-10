Adopt a pet: Could you help rehome any of these animals?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Diesel

Diesel is an older boy, who needs a quiet home where he can potter around and mind his own business.

The 12-year-old will need a new owner who will be firm with him but also respect that he doesn’t wish to be made a fuss of.

He will need to be the only pet in the household and is not suitable to be homed around children.

He would make a great companion for someone on their own.

Tara

Llovely Tara is looking for a new home with lots of space to run around in.

Her new owner will also need to ensure the garden is secure and she is clever enough to open doors.

The five-year-old, who has been neutered, isn’t good with other dogs and needs a home with no cats. She is used to older children over the age of 12.

Can you offer Tara the love she needs?

Piper

When Piper was brought in she was pregnant and has since watched all her kittens go off to their new homes so .

This loving girl is now waiting patiently for it to be her turn.

Piper, who is two and has been neutered, loves her food and treats and always looks forward to meal times.

There is no history on Piper with children or dogs, but she has not been fond of other cats in the cattery.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com