Adopt a pet: Could you help rehome any of these animals?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Zeus & Freya

German Shepherds Zeus and Freya are looking for a home together as Zeus can get upset when he is separated from his pal.

The pair, who are aged five and six respectively, will need an experienced owner who has the time and space for two large dogs and they need access to a secure garden.

They have been around children previously with no problems.

Hamish

Though he is now 13, Border terrier Hamish is still sprightly and is looking for a cosy and relaxed home for his retirement years.

He has been around other dogs previously and older children, but has not been around cats.

Hamish suffers from arthritis and is on medication, but he doesn’t let that bother him.

He would make a great companion for an older person or someone on their own.

Diesel

Diesel knows his own mind and is looking for a quiet home where he can potter around and mind his own business.

The 12-year-old Jack Russell will need an owner who will be firm but also respect that he doesn’t wish to be made a fuss of.

He will need to be the only pet in the household, is not suitable to be homed around children and would make a great companion for someone on their own.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com