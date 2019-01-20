Adopt a pet: Could you help rehome any of these animals?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Bond

Handsome Bond is a cheeky lad who loves nothing more than a belly rub when he gets to know you.

He can act like he’s in charge so is looking for the right owner who has time to continue his training.

Bond, who is four years old and has been neutered, will not be suitable to be homed with other dogs, cats or children.

He has a lot of love to give the right owner.

Diesel

This lovely older boy will need a quiet home where he can potter around.

Diesel, who is 12, can be a bit stubborn and will need an owner who will be firm with him but also respect that he doesn’t wish to be made a fuss of.

He will need to be the only pet in the household and is not suitable to be homed around children. He would make a great companion for someone on their own.

Trevor

Handsome Trevor is quite an independent puss, but also loves his cuddles… on his terms!

He is quite a free-spirited boy and will need a new home with access to the outdoors so he can explore.

A well-stocked treat cupboard is a must for this food-loving boy.

He is about three years old and there is no history on him with children, dogs or other cats.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com