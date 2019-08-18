Adopt a pet: Could rehome any of these animals?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Brilliant

Brilliant by name, brilliant by nature!

He is such a happy boy who loves to be the centre of attention. He would rather not share his new home with young children or other animals, though.

Brilliant is 18 months old and is used to getting outside, so will need a new home where he can continue doing this.

Lots of cuddles are also a must for this friendly boy.

Diesel

This handsome Akita is 5 years old, and would love a loving home to suit his loving personality.

Diesel would love an owner who has experience of Akitas so he can get the proper care he deserves. A home with access to a large garden where he can play is a must.

He would prefer not to be homed with other dogs, and he is not suitable to be homed with young children.

Stan and Ollie

Stan and Ollie are a real bonded pair, they are approximately 3-4 years old and have been neutered.

We don’t have a lot of history on them, but they are both friendly boys. They can be a little shy at first, but once they get to know you they are a very loving pair.

They would love to get a new home together where they can get outdoors to explore their new surroundings.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com