Adopt a pet: Could rehome any of these animals?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Harvey

This lovely boy is a X Dachshund/Jack Russell. He is three-years-old and has been neutered. He has been around other dogs previously and also children, but he has not been around cats.

He can be a little shy to begin with until he gets to know you, but once he builds up his confidence there is no stopping this wee man! He would be a fun addition to any family.

Matilda

This stunning puss is 11-months-old and has been neutered.

She is very much an outdoor cat and likes to do her own thing.

She would be best suited to being the only cat in the household and is not suitable to be homed around young kids.

Matilda likes the finer things in life and a cosy bed where she can watch the world go by is a must ofr this pampered puss.

Leo

This big bundle of fluff is an American Akita.

He a year old and has been neutered. We have no history on Leo unfortunately, but we do know he doesn’t like other dogs, so he will be looking for a home where he is the only pet. Leo will need a new owner who has experience of Akitas, to help continue this strong boys training and socialisation.

He will not be suitable to be homed into a flat.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com