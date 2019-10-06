Adopt a pet: Could rehome any of these animals?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Marley

One-year-old Marley is looking for a new home with no other pets.

She can be a little stand-offish to begin with and is quite shy.

She would do best in a quiet home where she can gain confidence and be pampered.

She doesn’t like loud noises so wouldn’t be suited to a busy household.

Can you offer Marley her forever home?

Simba

This handsome chap is Simba, He is two years old.

Simba is still a big puppy at heart and has no idea about boundaries and his size.

He will need an experienced owner with the time to continue his training and teach this clever boy some manners.

He is not suitable to be rehomed around small children and is not the best behaved with other dogs.

Roxy

This sweet girl is two years old.

Unfortunately Roxy is not fully house trained so will need a new owner who can work on this with her.

She has so much love and affection to give and is really good with children.

We have no history on her with other pets.

Roxy is an indoor cat.

Can you offer Roxy her forever home?

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com