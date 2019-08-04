Adopt a pet: Could rehome any of these animals?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Lola

This energetic girl is 2 years old. She will need an owner who has experience of larger breeds with independent natures.

Lola will not be suitable to be homed around children or other animals.

She will need an active owner who can give her all the exercise she needs.

Lola would love a home with access to a garden where she can play with her toys.

Roxy

This gorgeous girl is 2 years old and has been neutered.

Roxy is a friendly girl who, like many other cats, loves the finer things in life.

She has been around children of 4 years and above but is not used to other animals.

Roxy is an indoor cat. She would love a new owner who will treat her like royalty.

Archie and Bertie

Two is better than one with this pair of happy boys!

Archie and Bertie are 5 and 7 years old respectively. Archie is the cream pug/Border Terrier cross and Bertie is the black pug.

Bertie is blind in one eye, but he doesn’t let that slow him down. He would love to find his forever home with his best friend Archie. They have been around other dogs, cats and children previously.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com