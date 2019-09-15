Adopt a pet: Clive, Kenzie, Ava and Lola all need a new home, can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable animals from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home?

Clive

Handsome Clive is around four to five years old and is looking for a home with a secure garden so he can enjoy the sunshine.

We sadly don’t have any history on Clive but we do know he needs a home with no cats as he will chase them!

He would make an ideal companion for another dog or for someone on their own looking for a companion to get them out and about.

Can you offer Clive his forever home?

Kenzie

This cheeky girl is full of fun and has lots of energy to keep you on your toes.

She needs a home where she is the only pet – she isn’t good with other dogs and is not used to cats.

Kenzie, who is around two years of age, is a playful girl and loves to play with her toys and romp around in the garden.

Can you offer Kenzie her forever home?

Ava & Lola

This adorable pair are looking for a home together.

They can be a little shy to begin with but curiosity soon gets the better of them.

Ava and Lola, who are three years old, would be suited to a quiet home where they can be pampered and enjoy the good life.

They are Indoor cats and not used to getting out.

Can you offer Ava and Lola the new home they need?

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com