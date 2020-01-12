Adopt a Pet: Charlie, Laddie and Charlie are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Charlie

This boy is Charlie and he is around 12 months old.

He is looking for an experienced owner who can further his training, create boundaries and instil some good manners.

Charlie cannot be homed with children as he has bitten before, so it is important that his new owners are aware of this and are prepared to put the work into him.

Are you able to give Charlie a home?

Laddie

Cheeky Laddie is two or three years old and lives life at 100mph!

He will need a new owner who has the time to spend training him as he has had no training or stability.

Laddie loves to play with his toys. He will need a secure garden for him to do ‘zoomies’ around. He also has a good appetite and loves his treats.

Can you offer Laddie his forever home?

Charlie

This independent puss is three years old.

He does not like a lot of fuss being made of him. He is also not a fan of being groomed.

Charlie is not suitable to be homed around children due to his grumpy nature and he is not used to other animals.

He will need a new home where he has access to a garden to get outdoors.

Can you offer Charlie a loving home?

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com