Adopt a pet: Can you give one of these animals a new home?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable animals from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home?

Ruby and Sophie

Lovely laidback ladies Ruby and Sophie are looking for a forever home together.

The pair, who are 10 years old, still enjoy their walks but also like a sofa day too.Someone who is at home most of the time would be ideal for these girls, who are likely to follow their new owner around the home.

The pooches, who are not suited to a household with children, will need to be kept on a hypoallergenic diet.

Freya

Gorgeous girl Freya is looking for a new owner who can take her on lots of country walks.

The six-year-old, who has been neutered, has previously beem around children and will need an owner with experience of the breed.

Freya is also used to other dogs but can can be quite vocal with them until she gets to know them.

Can you give her a home?

Louie

Handsome lad Louie is on the prowl for a new home where he can get outdoors to explore.

Although six-month-old Louie can be quite a feisty boy, he also adores receiving cuddles.

And when it comes to playtime, this cute cat has lightning reflexes.

It is not known if Louie has previously been around other animals or children.

Can you give him a home?

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com