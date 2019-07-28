Adopt a pet: Can you give one of these animals a new home?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable animals from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home?

Lexi

This gorgeous girl is Lexi, who is five-and-a-half years old.

This smiley girl loves company, and would like someone at home with her most of the day who she can follow around the house or garden before heading out for a walk exploring and sniffing everything.

She is not good around cats or small children.

Are you an experienced owner who could give this girl the care she needs?

Zena

Zena is five years old and has a mischevious nature.

She has been around other dogs previously, but is not suitable to be homed around cats or young children.

Zena can be quite the independent girl and will soon let you know if she doesn’t want to do something.

She will need a new owner who has experience of huskies and their sometimes stubborn, strong-willed nature.

Lexi

Bonnie lass Lexi is nine years old and is full of life!

This girl loves attention so is not suitable to be homed around children or other pets.

Lexi doesn’t have good recall when off the lead so this is something a new owner will need to take into consideration, especially when around other dogs.

She is a friendly girl who could be the right companion for you!

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com