Adopt a pet: Bruno, Star and Larry are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Bruno

This big bundle of fun is Bruno!

This a large boy is four years old and will need someone who has experience of large breeds and their strength.

He is not suitable to be homed around other animals or young children. He will need a new home where he has access to a secure garden and will not be suitable to be homed in a flat.

Bruno loves his toys and loves people, he is a big friendly giant with a lot of love to give!

Star

This gorgeous boy is eight years old.

Star can be a little shy when he first meets you, but that soon fades with some reassurance and he’ll be your best buddy!

Star may chase cats so needs a home without any to tempt him.

He loves people and would make an active walking companion.

This boy is truly a prince.

Larry

This lively boy is Larry, He is approx 3 years old and has recently been neutered.

Larry came into the centre as a stray originally so we dont have any history on his background.

He has mixed well with other dogs while being here but will need an energetic companion that can put up with him.

He is a very active boy that likes to spend his day running about playing with his toys. He will not be suitable to be rehomed around cats.

Larry needs an active owner who can keep up with his boundless energy and give him all the exercise he needs.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com