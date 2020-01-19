Adopt a Pet: Bruno, Diesel and Skye are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Bruno

Bruno is a big friendly giant with a lot of love to give.

He will need an owner who has experience of large breeds and their strength.

Bruno, who is four years old, would be best suited to a country home with plenty of room for him to run and play.

He is not suitable to be homed around other animals or young children and will need a new home where he has access to a secure garden.

Diesel

Handsome Diesel is a friendly boy and loves being in the company of people.

He is not suitable to be homed with children or other animals and will need to be muzzled when out walking in case he meets other dogs.

We are looking for an owner who has experience of Akitas to continue this boy’s training. In return he will give you lots of love and be your loyal companion.

Skye

Skye, who is 10 years old, would like a quiet home to retire to where she can be pampered.

She is timid at first until she gets to know you, but she slowly comes out of her shell.

She has lived with other cats previously, but would not be suitable to be homed around dogs or young children.

Skye loves a cosy bed to curl up in and once she trusts you she is a big fan of ear rubs!

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com