Adopt a Pet: Beau, Lola and Zak are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Beau

Lovely Beau is seven years old.

She can be shy at first, but with a little patience she soon comes out of her shell.

Beau is not suitable to be homed with other animals, she has been around children previously, but they have to respect her space and let her come to them when she is ready.

Could she make a great companion for you?

Lola

This friendly puss is 10 years old and likes everyone she meets.

Lola is used to getting outdoors to explore, so will need a new home where she can do this. She is also a big fan of cosy beds and can often be found curled up having a doze.

She has been around children before, but we have no history on her with other pets.

Could you give Lola a loving home?

Zak

This happy boy is three years old and he is full of beans with lots of energy.

Zak can be quite possessive of things he gets a hold of that don’t belong to him and has snapped at people because of this. He will need a new owner who has the time to continue his training.

If the time and patience is put in to this bouncy boy, you will be rewarded with a silly, funny friend for life!

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com