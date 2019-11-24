Adopt a Pet: Bailey, Fifi and Muffin are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Bailey

Bailey takes time to trust people and would like a quiet home where she can gain her confidence.

She has lived with other cats previously, but is not suitable to be homed with dogs or young children.

She would make a great companion for someone on their own. Bailey has been used to getting outdoors so will need a new home where she can continue to do this.

Fifi

This nervous little girl is just 14 weeks old and will need a new owner who can spend time bringing her out of her shell.

Fifi has been very curious about other cats in the cattery so possibly a home with another cat to help show her the ropes may help this sweet little girl blossom.

She is semi long-haired so will need regular grooming to keep her coat in good condition.

Muffin

This handsome boy is is very shy and doesn’t like a lot of commotion.

Muffin, who is 18 months old and has been neutered, is not fond of cats so would rather be in a home where he is the only pet and is not suitable to be homed with young children. He would like a quiet home where he can build up his confidence.

Muffin is used to going outdoors, so will need a new home where he can continue to do this.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com