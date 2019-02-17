Adopt a pet: Alice & Amanda, Jester and Ginger are looking for a new home… Can you help?

Are you looking to get a new pet? Why not adopt one of these adorable pets from Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home.

Alice and Amanda

Cute pair Alice and Amanda are five and six years old, and are miniature schnauzers.

They are quite shy girls and rely a lot on each other.

They will be looking for their forever home together and it will need to be a quiet, relaxing one.

These two love their food so plenty of treats are a must!

They are not suitable to be homed around children or cats, but have been around other dogs previously.

Jester

This handsome collie is still a young boy at three or four years old.

He is an energetic lad who will need an active home to keep him stimulated.

Jester is friendly with lots of love to give – he adores meeting new people and will make a great addition to any family.

He has been around other dogs and children previously, but is not used to cats.

Jester has been neutered.

Ginger

This shy boy is four years old and will need a quiet home where he can relax into his new surroundings.

He is not used to other animals or children, but will make a great companion for someone on their own.

He has a gorgeous long-haired coat which will need regular grooming to keep him looking his best.

Ginger is a pampered puss who will need to be kept indoors. He is neutered.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats

Brickfield, East Seaton

Aberdeen AB24 1XL

Tel: 01224 483624

Fax: 01224 486165

mrsmurrays@btconnect.com