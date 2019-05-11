Patch of land in Aberdeen could get summer house for children with additional support needs

An Aberdeen woman who runs an additional support needs group has big plans for a large plot of land she has just been awarded.

Johanna Gowie, who set up Additional Support Needs Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, was given the site on Stoneywood Road to develop.

Jo, 35, whose nine-year-old son Jack has autism, hopes it will eventually become a fun, friendly place to gather and carry out activities.

Her group encourages families of children who have additional support needs to take part in different events, so they don’t feel isolated.

She said: “At the moment I’m working with a council officer because we’ve got so much land, it’s about five times bigger than I thought it was going to be.

“We hope it’s going to help so many families.

“The aim of the allotment plot is to get those with disabilities out the house and mixing with others.”

Plans for the allotment include installing a shelter, a summer house and a new polytunnel, which will cost around £3,000.

It will also be wheelchair-friendly, to ensure everyone in the community is able to access it.

Jo said: “Hopefully it will encourage children to learn new skills and make friends. It’s going to be a proper community project.

“It’s got a ramp, and there’s going to be a sensory area and there will be a chill-out area too.”

Some funding has already been secured, however more is needed to put all the ideas into motion.

It already has attracted support from Tesco, through the supermarket’s Bags For Help scheme, but is looking for other grants.

Volunteers are also being sought to get involved with the scheme.

It is hoped the group will be able to secure donations of equipment to help clean up the area.

These include a shed/outdoor storage, gardening equipment, slabs, chuckies, compost, wood, rain water recycling and any outdoor furniture.

Jo added: “We have nothing, just a blank canvas fully enclosed. It has wheelchair access and a gate, but other than that we have nothing.

“We have some funding but nowhere near what is needed for an allotment of this size.”

Anyone who is able to help out with equipment or volunteering is asked to contact Jo on johanna.gowie@sky.com