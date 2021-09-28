Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Additional funding to reintroduce supported bus routes in Aberdeenshire

By Ross Hempseed
28/09/2021, 10:36 am
Many of the routes due to be reintroduced operate between the urban centres and the smaller communities across Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeenshire Council has announced additional funds to help reinstate several local bus routes that were withdrawn due to the Covid pandemic.

The increase in funding is the result of a revitalised funding package by the Scottish government that targets vital community services such as local bus routes.

Changes to the council 2021/22 budget has also contributed to more funding for services.

Aberdeenshire Council approved £240,000 of funding for local bus services across the region over the next two years.

Bus services are due to be reinstated on October 4.

Local bus services were scrapped in May to recoup some of the costs to run them during a particularly hard financial year.

In doing this, the council saved £245,000 that was needed elsewhere amid the pandemic.

The council will also undertake an evaluation of the most important and necessary routes by comparing data from before and after Covid.

This will give the council an understanding of how bus passengers are using services and how to adjust its offering post-pandemic.

The majority of routes will be reinstated however, the 747 service – which operates between Peterhead and Ellon/Dyce – will not return due to the non-viability of the route and the small number of passengers affected.

Chairman of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, Peter Argyle, said: “I am delighted we have been able to fund the resumption of our supported bus services from October.

“While I appreciate the impact the temporary halting had on users across our communities, the combination of serious budget pressures and changing travel patterns arising from Covid makes the provision of bus services extremely challenging.”

Here is a full list of the services that will be reinstated on October 4.