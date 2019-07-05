Extra flights added between Norway and Aberdeen

More flights from an Aberdeen airport to Bergen are to be added later this year.

From September, operator Wideroe will launch an additional flight to the Norwegian city on a Sunday and a third daily flight on a Wednesday.

In total, there will be 13 weekly flights.

Steve Szalay, managing director at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “We’re pleased Wideroe is further strengthening its presence here in Aberdeen.

“Bergen is an important business and leisure destination for us and we warmly welcome Wideroe’s decision to provide yet more flights for passengers.

“By September our terminal transformation project will have reached completion and we look forward to welcoming passengers to the new and improved airport facilities.”

The airline also recently increased its number of flights to Stavanger.