Acts announced for Aberdeen’s Hogmanay celebrations

The acts performing at the “ultimate Aberdeen street party” have been confirmed.

The Hogmanay celebrations will feature local artists and a piper to bring in the new year at the free, non-ticketed event.

Aberdeen-based Welsh-born singer Charlotte Holden will get the party started at 9pm, with a mix of covers and Ben Rector and Taylor Swift influenced originals.

She’ll be followed by Aberdeen indie-pop band The 101, who have been supported by BBC Introducing, NME and CLASH Magazine as well as being featured by Jim Gellatly.

Headliners Gary Mullen and the Works will bring the look and sound of one of the greatest rock bands of all time to the Granite City.

The band, who have performed all over the world to sell-out audiences, including BBC Proms in the Park, will bring their One Night of Queen show to Schoolhill.

Byron Stirton from the Grampian District Pipes and Drums will finish the show by piping in the New Year to a backdrop of fireworks.

People looking to attend the Aberdeen street party are reminded admission will be on a “first come basis” and you are allowed to bring your own food and drink, including alcohol, just no glass.

Aberdeen City Council culture spokesperson Councillor Marie Boulton said: “There is always a great atmosphere in the city centre on Hogmanay.

“Our free street party is an excellent way to bring in the bells. We look forward to welcoming thousands of people from across the city, throughout the region and further afield to Aberdeen for one of the biggest events on the Scottish social calendar.

“The Hogmanay Celebrations is our last event in our festive schedule and what better way to signal the end of another fantastic Christmas in Aberdeen than with our annual street party.”