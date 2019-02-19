Actor praises Aberdeen residents for taking part in Postcode Lottery

A Hollywood star has thanked Aberdeen residents for playing in the Postcode Lottery.

Scottish actor Dougray Scott praised players as it reached the landmark of £10 million raised for the charity WaterAid.

The Postcode lottery has been working with the international charity since 2013 to help support their work across sub-Saharan Africa to make clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene normal for everyone.

Earlier this month, Frankie Lonie, 59, landlord of the city’s Regent Bridge Bar, was stunned when his postcode, AB10 7FD, came up and he scooped £60,000.

Laura Chow, of the People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “The generous support of our players is helping keep children healthy and in school.

“Spending less time collecting water and having access to more water also means the communities can better support themselves by being able to grow crops to sell or set up their own businesses.”