Aberdeen actor brings touch of Doric to BBC drama

An actor who left Aberdeen almost three decades ago has returned to his north-east accent for his latest performance.

Ian Pirie ditched his career as a welder to pursue his dream of acting and since then has racked up almost 50 different roles in productions like Les Miserables, The Dark Knight and the Emmy Award nominated Chernobyl.

He was last seen in the BBC conspiracy thriller The Capture, which concluded earlier this week.

The six-part series told the story of British soldier Corporal Shaun Emery who is acquitted of a war crime only to be accused of kidnapping and murdering his barrister.

Ian takes on the role of Kenny, an operative who helps Emery attempt to clear his name.

The role meant bosses allowed him to use his north-east accent rather than tone it down as he had in previous acting jobs.

Ian is hoping the acclaimed drama will be recognised when awards are being handed out next year.

He said: “It was one of four dramas written by new writers and commissioned by the BBC.

“We went to the readthrough with the cast and we knew it was going to be made.

“I’ve done about 20 movies and lots of television roles, but this is the first time I’ve been able to use my own accent.

“The Aberdeen accent doesn’t get used very often.

“I don’t know whether my accent has toned down since I moved to London.

“In Sunset Song I had to tone it down because it was an international film.

“Chernobyl was nominated for 17 Emmy awards and I hope The Capture can do something similar.”

Ian is originally from Mastrick but now lives in London and racked up numerous television roles, as well as working with Leonardo di Caprio in Gangs of New York, Pierce Brosnan in Die Another Day and 2015 movie Sunset Song.

Recently, the 53-year-old was in the TV drama Chernobyl, which focuses on the Ukrainian nuclear disaster that hit the city of Pripyat in April 1986.

He also starred alongside legendary American actor John Malkovich in the ABC Murders, a BBC One Agatha Christie adaptation last Christmas.

The former Northfield Academy pupil still has strong links to the region with his father and sister both living in Stonehaven and other relatives in the city.

He is also planning on returning to his old school next month to help them mark the retirement of a former teacher.

Ian said his upbringing in the city, as well as his working life, prepared him for his acting career and he has enjoyed all of it.

He said: “I was a welder when I was 29 and I auditioned for Jesus Christ Superstar in the West End. Ever since, I’ve had a ball. It’s been grand.

“I grew up in the school of life instead of going to drama school. I think that has helped me throughout my career.”