Actor Alan Cumming backs vegan pie delivery to students at Aberdeen University

A movie star is backing the delivery of hundreds of vegan pies to students at Aberdeen University.

Alan Cumming has thrown his weight behind the move by Vegan Outreach Scotland and Million Dollar Vegan.

The savoury goods will be dished out at Hillhead Student Village between 12pm and 2pm on Friday.

Vegan Outreach Scotland and Million Dollar Vegan have teamed up with Steve Buchan, the Vegan Bay Baker, to provide 800 vegan sweet potato and lentil curry pies to students.

Scots-born actor Alan Cumming, who starred in X-Men and television series The Good Wife, said it was important for him to support veganism.

He said: “The consequences of trashing the natural world are already around us: climate change, deforestation, species loss, pandemics. We have the power to change this, to protect the Earth and ourselves.

“And we can start right now, simply by changing the way we eat. All power to the vegan pie.”

Kate Fowler, director of communications at Million Dollar Vegan, said: “What we choose to buy and eat has profound consequences that go way beyond our taste buds and waistlines.

“It affects both our short-term and long-term health, the health of our landscapes, how long we will have workable antibiotics, when another pandemic will come and whether we will be able to slow down climate change.

“These are the biggest issues we face, but we are not helpless. We can each play a part in protecting ourselves, our planet and our future.”

Rebecca Knowles, founder of Vegan Outreach Scotland said: “A global shift from current diets to diets that exclude animal products would reduce food’s greenhouse gas emissions by up to 73 per cent and food’s land use by 76 per cent.

“Meat from cows and sheep has up to 100 times the environmental impact as plant-based foods.

“In Scotland, rewilding the land formerly used to graze these animals would offset the equivalent of 35.5 years of Scottish CO2 emissions! We know that we have enough arable land in the UK to grow food to meet the nutritional needs of our entire population – the lentils and sweet potatoes in these pies being two tasty examples – so, what are we waiting for?!”